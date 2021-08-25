Leicester City to play home Women's Super League games at King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium
Leicester City's first home game of the Women's Super League season is against Manchester United on Sunday, 12 September

Leicester City will play the majority of their Women's Super League fixtures at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were promoted to the top fight last season.

They will use Burton's Pirelli Stadium home when there are fixture clashes.

"We are committed to drive forward the development of women's football in Leicestershire and we believe this will be a significant step in that journey," Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan told the club website.external-link

