Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom started his career with Arsenal

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has rejoined former side PAOK on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old joined Boro from the Greek side in September last year and has scored five goals in 40 appearances for Neil Warnock's side.

The former Arsenal man came off the bench in Saturday's home defeat by QPR, his only action so far this season.

Akpom helped the Thessaloniki-based side win the Greek Super League title during his first spell with the club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.