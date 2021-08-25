Last updated on .From the section Swansea

The alleged racist tweet followed Swansea's 4-1 EFL Cup win over Plymouth Argyle

Swansea City have reported an alleged racist tweet directed at one of the Championship club's players.

The account responsible for the post has been suspended by Twitter.

Swansea say the post directed at the unnamed player came after Tuesday's 4-1 EFL Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.

"Swansea City is aware of an alleged racist tweet in response to a post on our social media channels following last night's Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle," said a statement.

"We have reported the tweet to Twitter and the EFL. As a result, the account has been suspended while the tweet has been deleted. We thank both organisations for the swift action taken to address this issue.

"The player targeted by the poster has been informed, while he continues to receive our unwavering support.

"However, we remain hugely concerned by the fact that racist posts continue to be aired on social media platforms.

"Once again, we reiterate our own strong stance on this matter, and condemn racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football and wider society."