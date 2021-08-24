Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich recorded their second-highest winning margin since 1965

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four as Bayern Munich thumped fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in the German Cup first round for their biggest win in 24 years.

Choupo-Moting opened the scoring after eight minutes before Jamal Musiala grabbed the first of his two goals.

An own goal was added to by strikes from Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso as Bayern clocked up 37 shots.

It is Bayern's biggest win since 1997 when they beat DJK Waldberg 16-1.