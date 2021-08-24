German DFB Cup
Bremer SVBremer SV0Bayern MunichBayern Munich12

Bremer SV 0-12 Bayern Munich: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores four

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich recorded their second-highest winning margin since 1965

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four as Bayern Munich thumped fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in the German Cup first round for their biggest win in 24 years.

Choupo-Moting opened the scoring after eight minutes before Jamal Musiala grabbed the first of his two goals.

An own goal was added to by strikes from Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso as Bayern clocked up 37 shots.

It is Bayern's biggest win since 1997 when they beat DJK Waldberg 16-1.

Line-ups

Bremer SV

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1SeemannSubstituted forBahrat 70'minutes
  • 27Warm
  • 5OlatunjiSubstituted forWakiat 58'minutes
  • 9NobileBooked at 76mins
  • 66KmiecSubstituted forWaznehat 58'minutes
  • 6Muszong
  • 10KurkiewiczSubstituted forKunkelat 70'minutes
  • 24Kaiser
  • 17Arnhold
  • 14DiopSubstituted forMatarat 58'minutes
  • 21García García

Substitutes

  • 4Kunkel
  • 7Wazneh
  • 8Matar
  • 13Waki
  • 15Duell
  • 18Orlick
  • 22Bahr
  • 23Özkul
  • 30Jindo

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 20Sarr
  • 23NianzouBooked at 84mins
  • 4SüleSubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
  • 3Richards
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forCuisanceat 45'minutes
  • 24Tolisso
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 61'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTillmanat 45'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forBoothat 68'minutes
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 7Gnabry
  • 15Richards
  • 17Cuisance
  • 19Davies
  • 37Booth
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Nicolas Winter

Match Stats

Home TeamBremer SVAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away37
Shots on Target
Home1
Away21
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away12

