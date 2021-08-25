Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four as Bayern Munich thumped fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in the German Cup first round for their biggest win in 24 years.
Choupo-Moting opened the scoring after eight minutes before Jamal Musiala grabbed the first of his two goals.
An own goal was added to by strikes from Malik Tillman, Leroy Sane, Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso as Bayern clocked up 37 shots.
It is Bayern´s biggest win since 1997 when they beat DJK Waldberg 16-1.
Line-ups
Bremer SV
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1SeemannSubstituted forBahrat 70'minutes
- 27Warm
- 5OlatunjiSubstituted forWakiat 58'minutes
- 9NobileBooked at 76mins
- 66KmiecSubstituted forWaznehat 58'minutes
- 6Muszong
- 10KurkiewiczSubstituted forKunkelat 70'minutes
- 24Kaiser
- 17Arnhold
- 14DiopSubstituted forMatarat 58'minutes
- 21García García
Substitutes
- 4Kunkel
- 7Wazneh
- 8Matar
- 13Waki
- 15Duell
- 18Orlick
- 22Bahr
- 23Özkul
- 30Jindo
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Ulreich
- 20Sarr
- 23NianzouBooked at 84mins
- 4SüleSubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
- 3Richards
- 6KimmichSubstituted forCuisanceat 45'minutes
- 24Tolisso
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 61'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTillmanat 45'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forBoothat 68'minutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 7Gnabry
- 15Richards
- 17Cuisance
- 19Davies
- 37Booth
- 39Hoffmann
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Nicolas Winter
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away37
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away21
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12