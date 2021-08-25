Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Rhys Shirley has been involved with Plymouth Argyle's first team since pre-season

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he will take care over the development of teenage striker Rhys Shirley after he scored his first senior goal.

Shirley got Argyle's equaliser in their 4-1 Carabao Cup loss at Swansea City.

The 18-year-old made his debut on the opening day of the season and has come off the bench four times so far.

"I don't want to throw someone in at the deep and next thing you know it doesn't work for them and everyone questions him," Lowe told BBC Devon.

"I have to be careful with him because he's only a baby, he's not played men's football, but we always know he's a goalscorer, he's a threat."

Shirley has come up through Argyle's academy ranks and scored just five minutes after replacing Ryan Hardie on Tuesday evening.

"I said to him 'there'll be a chance for you, make sure you take it and be in a position where the ball will come to you'," added Lowe.

"It was a great ball off Rands [midfielder Adam Randell] and there he was at the back stick. I don't think he knew he'd scored really, he was a bit in shock.

"It's a fantastic achievement for the kid and his family, and long may the goals continue for him because he's going to be a good talent for us."