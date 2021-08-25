Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Jordan Hugill has played more than 250 league games in his career, scoring 60 goals

West Bromwich Albion have signed Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on loan for the remainder of the season.

He made 31 Championship appearances last season to help the Canaries win promotion, scoring five goals.

The 29-year-old began his career at Port Vale and his previous clubs include Preston North End and West Ham.

"I think with his experience, his mentality and his work ethic, he will suit us perfectly," said Baggies boss Valerien Ismael.

"Jordan will allow us to be more adaptable as a team. We will have some games that are different and we will need more physicality in the box, making life difficult for the opponent's centre-backs."

Hugill added: "You look at the size of the club and everything else that comes with the name West Bromwich Albion, it was something I just felt I had to be a part of."I'm delighted to be here and I want to help the club push for their targets."

Albion are second in the Championship with three wins and a draw so far this season, behind Fulham on goal difference.

He could make his debut in Saturday's away game at Peterborough United.

