Lyanco has represented Serbia and his native Brazil in age-group internationals

Southampton have signed Brazilian defender Lyanco from Torino on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old has previously played for Botafogo, Sao Paulo and Bologna.

Lyanco, who also holds Serbian nationality, played for Serbia U19s before switching to compete for Brazil at U20 and U23 level.

He is the latest Southampton addition of a busy transfer window including the signings of Theo Walcott, Romain Perraud and Adam Armstrong.

"I'm very happy to be here," he said. "It's a dream that I have had since I started playing football as a child to play in the Premier League and for a team like a Southampton.

"It's a dream not only for me but for all my family too.

"I grew up in Brazil and the football is different there. Then when I went to Italy I learned that you have to be focused more on tactics. My dream was to play in the Premier League and play strong football, and for me English football is perfect."

