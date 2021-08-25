Last updated on .From the section Football

Kane (left) made his first appearance of the season in Sunday's 1-0 win at Wolves

Harry Kane could make his first start of the season for Tottenham in their Europa Conference League qualifying play-off second leg with Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

The England striker said on Wednesday he will be staying at Spurs following months of speculation linking him with a move away.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he was "an option" for the game in London.

Tottenham are looking to overcome a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the tie.

The winner of this tie will advance to the group stage of the Europa Conference League - Uefa's new third-tier competition.

When asked if England captain Kane would start, Nuno said: "He is an option. It is great news for everybody.

"Let's see. We had a great training session with all the boys involved. We still have to decide the starting XI for tomorrow."

Kane played his first game of the season on Sunday, coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Wolves.

He did not feature in the first-leg loss in Portugal, for which Nuno made 11 changes, including a place in attack for 17-year-old striker Dane Scarlett.

Another teenager - Nile John - also made his first start for the club, with J'Neil Bennett and Maksim Paskotsi coming on for debuts.

Identical twins Michael and Matthew Craig, 18, were among the unused substitutes on an inexperienced bench.

Nuno also started three summer signings - defender Romero, winger Bryan Gil and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

"This week is totally different," said Nuno. "We are all together and this allows us to make different decisions.

"It is a must-win game and we need to decide it tomorrow."

Pacos de Ferreira finished fifth in Portugal last season but, despite winning against Spurs last week, they have not made the best start to this campaign.

They lost 3-0 at Boavista before the first leg and were beaten 3-1 at home by Estoril on Monday.

They also lost 1-0 in the away leg of the first qualifying round for the Europa Conference League, at Northern Irish side Larne.