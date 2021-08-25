Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Andy Considine came off after 14 minutes last week against Qarabag

Europa Conference League play-off: Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1) Venue: Pittodrie Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Aberdeen's Andy Considine has been ruled out for the rest of the year after having surgery on an injured cruciate knee ligament.

Defender Considine, 34, was taken off on a stretcher during last week's 1-0 loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

The Dons host Qarabag in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday.

"It is something he will be able to get back from, he is a great professional," said manager Stephen Glass.

"We believe that he will come back strong and ready to go not too long after Christmas hopefully."

The Scotland international has spent his entire club career at Pittodrie, making more than 500 appearances.

"The first concern is for Andy himself, he is in good spirits but he is obviously going to be very disappointed because he has been brilliant since we came in," added Glass.

"He is an unbelievable example to the young players at the club, he is a great professional, one of the best that I have ever encountered so we are hugely disappointed for him, but we are here to support him in his rehab."