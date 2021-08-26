Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers may be allowed to welcome back some of their isolating players in time for Sunday's match with Celtic, after several missed the trip to Alashkert due to a Covid-19 outbreak. (Sun) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is confident the coronavirus outbreak experienced by last Sunday's opponents Rangers will not affect the Dingwall side. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

James Forrest and James McCarthy have not travelled with Celtic for Thursday's match against AZ Alkmaar, who trail the Scottish side 2-0. (Sun) external-link

Celtic will add more signings before the close of the transfer window next week, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

And reports suggest Celtic are in pole position to sign VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian have opened talks with their Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson's professionalism in brushing off transfer talk has been key to his Scotland call-up, says his club manager Stephen Glass. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Manager Glass admits Aberdeen will need to sign another defender after Andy Considine was ruled out until the new year. (Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis says Aberdeen are targeting the Europa Conference League group stage against Qarabag for injured team-mate Considine. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Returning midfielder David Wotherspoon can be St Johnstone's surprise package as they aim to defeat play-off opponents LASK, says Perth boss Callum Davidson. (Herald - subscription required) external-link