An Ayr side depleted by Covid-19 absences lost 1-0 at Inverness CT last weekend

Ayr United have asked for Saturday's Scottish Championship home match with Raith Rovers to be postponed amid a Covid-19 outbreak.

Six Ayr players have tested positive and the club says "close contacts are currently being identified".

Ayr were without four players - three tested positive and another was self-isolating - for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The postponement requests comes after talks with the joint response group.