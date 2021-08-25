Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi scored the opener as Celtic beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 at home last week

Rangers "did the right thing" by indefinitely banning fans who racially abused Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi, says Parkhead manager Ange Postecoglou.

Social media footage emerged on Sunday of supporters chanting a racist song about the Japan forward.

Following Rangers' investigation, the supporters' club the fans belonged to will no longer receive match tickets.

"I don't think Rangers acted because they wanted to impress anyone," said Postecoglou.

"I'd like to think it's just people see right and wrong and just deal with it. We know it's wrong. It's not something that anyone sees any grey in.

"They did the right thing in dealing with it. Whoever else it happens to and whoever else wants to transgress, whatever organisation they're involved in, I would expect it to be dealt with in the same way.

"When the consequences come that quickly, and without too much debate, I think people start to realise a line's been drawn and we shouldn't conduct ourselves in this way any more."

Postecoglou says Kyogo is "good to go" for Thursday's play-off second leg away to AZ Alkmaar as Celtic bid to advance to the Europa League group stage before visiting Ibrox on Sunday for the Old Firm derby.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since arriving from Vissel Kobe this summer, netting six goals in six starts.

"Has he been affected? Unless you walk a mile in another person's shoes, how do you really know?" said Postecoglou. "But he's a positive character. He's really enjoying his time here, not just the football but living in a new country and the experience.

"When 99% of your experience is overwhelmingly positive, that 1% - I hope anyway because I feel responsible and protective of him - doesn't affect his overall outlook.

"He's training well, he's a very happy-natured guy. The club's supporting him, so he's been good. He understands this is not reflective of his experience here."