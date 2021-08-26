Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Grant Ward's injury was a cruel one, coming after a bright start to the season for the Blackpool midfielder

Blackpool midfielder Grant Ward has an Achilles tendon injury which needs treatment and he faces a "lengthy" spell out, says boss Neil Critchley.

Ward, 26, was taken off on a stretcher in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, his fifth appearance of the season.

Former Spurs junior Ward joined Blackpool following his release by Ipswich in 2019 and has scored two goals in 56 games for the Seasiders.

"Wardy now faces surgery," Critchley told the club website. external-link

"So that's going to be a lengthy period of time off."

Ward, who also had spells at Rotherham, Chicago Fire and Coventry, has started all four games in the second tier this season, having been part of the side that won promotion under Critchley last term.

"Grant's been magnificent for us," Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire after Saturday's draw on the south coast.

"He epitomises what the team is all about - humility, honesty and work-ethic.

"He's been outstanding for us so it spoils the result for us at Bournemouth.

"We need to do one or two bits of business before the transfer window closes and hopefully in the next seven days, we can get that done."