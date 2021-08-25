Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Terry Taylor joined Burton Albion from Wolves in February 2021

Ryan Stirk and Terry Taylor will miss Wales' Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier in Bulgaria after testing positive for Covid-19.

Manager Paul Bodin will call up replacements for Birmingham City's Stirk, on loan at Mansfield, and Taylor of Burton Albion.

Wales meet up at the weekend to prepare for the game in Sofia on 7 September.

"At the moment it's a squad of 19, but I will add two midfielders in the next couple of days," said Bodin.

Although Covid-19 restrictions throughout the UK have eased, Bodin said the disease was still having an impact on football at all levels.

"I think every club is suffering throughout the pyramid," the former Wales left-back added.

"When you watch the news it's still pretty frightening, but we've all got to play our part and make sure that we're safe and secure in our own environments."

Bodin's side, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Moldova in their opening qualifier in Llanelli in June, face Bulgaria in Sofia on 7 September.

It will be the first of four successive away qualifiers with matches in Moldova, the Netherlands and Gibraltar to follow.

Bodin is encouraged that ahead of the qualifiers players in Wales' Under-21 and younger age group teams are having first team opportunities with their clubs.

Ryan Stirk in action during Wales' 0-0 draw against Moldova in their opening qualifier in June

"When we go up against European opposition, most of the players at Under-21 level are playing men's senior football for their respective clubs," he said.

"It's something that we fall a little behind on. The majority of our boys are playing Under-23 football.

"But it was great to see Sam Bowen make his debut [for Cardiff against Brighton] and he played really well, Dan Williams playing 90 minutes and scoring for Swansea and Oliver Hammond made his debut for Nottingham Forest.

"These young men are bursting through and getting their opportunity and they've got to take that opportunity.

"They are obviously doing well for their clubs and fingers crossed they can stay in and around the first team.

"The more games they get the better for them personally, but also we can take advantage of that as well at international level."