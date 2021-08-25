Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Defender Jack Baldwin signed for Bristol Rovers last summer

Bristol Rovers have terminated the contract of defender Jack Baldwin and said he is free "to pursue opportunities with other clubs".

The 28-year-old signed for Rovers from Sunderland last summer and made 45 appearances in total, scoring twice.

Baldwin started Bristol Rovers' two most recent matches in League Two, the defeat against Exeter City and win over Oldham Athletic.

He previously played for Hartlepool, Peterborough United and Sunderland.