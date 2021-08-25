Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are bidding to secure a place in the Europa League group phase

Europa League play-off: Alashkert v Rangers Venue: Alashkert Stadium Date: Thursday, 26 August Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Sport website & app

Manager Steven Gerrard and an unspecified number of players have not travelled with Rangers for Thursday's Europa League play-off with Alashkert following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Assistant Gary McAllister and coach Michael Beale will lead the team, with third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie set to make his debut.

Rangers take a 1-0 lead to Armenia and host Celtic in the league on Sunday.

"We are in constant contact with Steven," said McAllister.

"All the presentations and messaging will remain the same, the manager will still speak to the players and of course we have Michael Beale here along with myself.

"We are the lucky ones that are here who can affect the game and we want to get the right result for the guys back in the UK."

McAllister says the club are looking into whether any of their double-vaccinated players will be able to return for the derby at Ibrox.

According to the latest regulations, anyone who is more than two weeks on from their second dose of the vaccine can cut short their self-isolation should they return a negative PCR test.

"A lot of the people at the club have been double vaccinated, so there are advantages," he added. "Things will be changing as we speak."

McCrorie, 23, is set to make his Rangers debut in a makeshift team, having spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston.

"I have been impressed with from day one of pre-season," said McAllister. "I have seen a different player after he gained valuable experience out on loan.

"He has become more confident, more chatty. He has come out of the shell and for the first time is thinking, 'I belong here.'"

Gerrard's side have reached the group stages of the Europa League for the past three seasons. Should they fail on Thursday, they would drop into the Europa Conference League group stage.