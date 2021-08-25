Glens boss Mick McDermott, BetMcLean managing director Paul McLean and club chairman Stephen Henderson at the Oval

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott says a £250,000 sponsorship deal with BetMcLean is a sign of where the club "want to go".

The sponsorship agreement with will see the club's east Belfast ground renamed as the BetMcLean Oval.

"It's is a sign of where Glentoran have come from and where we want to go, that major partners want to be on board with us," said McDermott.

"It's the first time a major club has got such a substantial sponsorship."

He added: "We always said we wanted to invest in building a squad, building a team, to build the community around here and upgrade facilities.

"It's is a sign of the times - not only where Glentoran are but where our league is going. Our league is in a really good place, the product is fantastic. I think every team is improving and every club has been pushed to improve.

"This is one step at Glentoran that shows the rest of the league what can be done if we invest the right way, if we sell our product the right way and if we continue to improve."

Gambling concerns

McDermott also defended the club agreeing a sponsorship deal with a betting firm in light of concerns over gambling addiction.

He said: "The link with betting is obviously there - the downside is when people get into issues.

"I think we had the same issues when alcohol companies were involved in sport and we had the same issues raised.

"It's the awareness that we need to teach our players and teach our young people. We have no issues with it as a company - we know the values that BetMcLean stand for and we know the values we stand for as a club and a community. We welcome the partnership.

"But I understand where people have concerns. It's one of the reasons why, as an organisation, we've continued to have workshops and awareness programmes for our team."