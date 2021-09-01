Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales captain Gareth Bale is available in Finland but many of his team-mates have been ruled out

International friendly: Finland v Wales Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 1 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales MW & DAB, Radio Cymru DAB and online, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales will be severely depleted for Wednesday's friendly in Finland after being hit by a spate of withdrawals.

Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, David Brooks, Neco Williams and George Thomas have all pulled out injured.

Adam Davies has tested positive for Covid-19 and Kieffer Moore has been deemed a close contact, ruling him out.

Manager Robert Page may also need to rest some first-team players with World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia to follow next week.

"It's been a difficult couple of days, but it is what it is - we cannot sit and cry about it," said Page.

"We have to take the positives out of every situation and that is what we are doing.

"We have an opportunity to see other players, they have opportunities to step up to the plate and they have to grab the opportunities with both hands."

On top of their injuries and coronavirus concerns, Wales have also encountered logistical problems for this international window.

Swansea City's Brandon Cooper, one of four replacements, will miss Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus in Russia, as will forward Tyler Roberts and defender Ethan Ampadu. All three are unable to travel because of visa issues.

The game was switched to Kazan in Russia because teams from the United Kingdom and the European Union cannot enter Belarus by air due to sanctions against the country's government.

The Football Association of Wales says Ampadu, Cooper and Roberts were unable to get Russian visa approval in time before travelling to Finland for the warm-up game.

"I am still confused as to why we were asked to play in Russia," said Page.

"It's not a simple place just to fly into and play a game.

"I want to thank the players for showing their commitment to going out and inconveniencing them and the clubs.

"The clubs supported us in the main and allowed the players to leave to get their visas and hand their passports over.

"It's just made things a lot more complicated.

"Nobody is more frustrated than myself, but I understand it from the supporters' point of view as well.

"But we will take matters further and investigate, absolutely, because it is just not right."

After Wednesday's friendly in Helsinki and Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus in Russia, Wales host Estonia in another qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday, 8 September.

As well as Cooper, Wales have called up Cardiff City forward Mark Harris, Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Sheehan and Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn, who is currently on loan at Scottish Premier League side Hearts, as replacements.

They also added Salford City goalkeeper Tom King to the squad on Tuesday following Davies' withdrawal.

However, Wales do not have any plans at this stage to call up a replacement for Cardiff striker Moore after he was ruled out for all three games having been deemed a close contact of Davies.