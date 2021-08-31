Last updated on .From the section Football

Scotland last played Denmark in 2016

World Cup qualifier Group F: Denmark v Scotland Date : Wednesday, 1 September Location : Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Kick-off : 19:45 BST

A depleted Scotland side will "fight for each other" when they take on Denmark in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier, says captain Andy Robertson.

The Scots have just 16 outfield players for the match in Copenhagen because of Covid-19 issues and injuries.

Scotland are second in Group F on five points, with the Danes top with a 100% record after three matches.

"They are fantastic players. They have a team that is willing to fight for each other," said Robertson.

"When you have that, it is always a difficult opponent. But we have that as well. We fight for each other, we go out and try to leave nothing on the pitch."

The hosts are unbeaten in their past 20 qualifiers for World Cups and European Championships - winning 13 and drawing seven - since a surprise 1-0 home defeat by Montenegro in October 2016.

Scotland have lost just two of their past 15 World Cup qualifying matches - winning eight - and are unbeaten in their past nine, since a 3-0 defeat by England at Wembley in November 2016.

Both nations hit by call-offs

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson and Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell miss the trip to Copenhagen for Covid-related reasons but are expected to be available for the following matches against Moldova and Austria.

Hibernian Kevin Nisbet, meanwhile, has been left behind because of a knock.

Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Greg Taylor sit the triple-header out with injuries.

Denmark also need to contend with a long list of absentees, with Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite and Nice striker Kasper Dolberg among seven withdrawals from the original squad.

Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard is another notable player missing through injury.

Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Denmark buoyed by Euros run

Denmark recovered from the traumatic loss of Eriksen in an opening group defeat by Finland to reach the semi-finals, where they fell to England in extra time.

Ranked 11th in the world, they reached the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup after failing to qualify in 2014.

Their best World Cup showing was a quarter-final place at France 1998, which was the last time Scotland reached the biggest stage of all.

"They impressed everyone, the way they bounced back from the horrific thing that happened and obviously, luckily Eriksen is OK," said Robertson.

"The players dealt with it magnificently and went on to make their country even prouder.

"They started to show their quality on the pitch by getting to the semi-finals and that is what we have got to be worried about."

Can Scotland make it three in a row?

Scotland's Euro 2020 experience was not so encouraging, with just one point taken from three group games.

However, the visitors have been victorious in the two most recent meetings with the Danes - friendlies at Hampden in 2016 and 2011 - and lead the overall head-to-head by 10 wins to six. There has never been a draw between the nations.

Scotland last met Denmark in World Cup qualifying before the 1974 tournament, winning 4-1 away and 2-0 at home.

What they said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "We started with a squad of 26 and go to Denmark with 19 (including three goalkeepers).

"It has caught us out a little bit. It's just the way it is with the Covid restrictions and the rules. Different countries have different rules.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand: "Three games in six days is just over the top at this point of the season.

"However, this means that more people can play two matches or maybe two-and-a-half matches.

"The most important thing is that we get to play with great energy and hit a high level of intensity in the matches. We must have fresh legs on the field."