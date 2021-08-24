Last updated on .From the section Football

Fifa will receive $201m (£146m) in forfeited funds seized during a corruption probe, the US Department of Justice has announced.

More than 50 defendants have been criminally charged since the Department of Justice unveiled its corruption probe in 2015.

Twenty-seven people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, with two people convicted at trial.

The repayment will begin with an initial $32.3m (£23.5m).

More to follow.