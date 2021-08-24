Liam Kelly: Rochdale sign ex-Feyenoord midfielder on two-year deal
Rochdale have signed midfielder Liam Kelly on a two-year deal after his contract expired with Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord.
The 25-year-old made just one senior appearance for Feyenoord after joining from Reading in the summer of 2019.
He spent the latter half of the 2019-20 campaign as well as all of last season on loan at Oxford United.
"I'm really excited to be part of the project the manager has and where he wants to take the club," he said.
