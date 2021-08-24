Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne won their first senior trophy since 1987 when they beat Glentoran in a penalty shootout to clinch last season's County Antrim Shield

Holders Larne will take on Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield first round on 21 September in what will be a repeat of last season's final.

Larne clinched their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

There will no other all-Premiership first-round ties.

Linfield host Ards with Ballymena United taking on H&W Welders, Crusaders up against Newington and Cliftonville at home to Knockbreda.

Carrick Rangers face a trip to Dundela with Bangor at home to PSNI and Ballyclare Comrades welcoming Queen's University to Dixon Park.