County Antrim Shield first-round draw: Larne to face Glens in repeat of last season's final
Holders Larne will take on Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield first round on 21 September in what will be a repeat of last season's final.
Larne clinched their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a penalty shootout.
There will no other all-Premiership first-round ties.
Linfield host Ards with Ballymena United taking on H&W Welders, Crusaders up against Newington and Cliftonville at home to Knockbreda.
Carrick Rangers face a trip to Dundela with Bangor at home to PSNI and Ballyclare Comrades welcoming Queen's University to Dixon Park.
|TOALS COUNTY ANTRIM SHIELD FIRST ROUND - TIES 21 SEPTEMBER, 19:45 BST
|Larne
|v
|Glentoran
|Bangor
|v
|PSNI
|Ballyclare Comrades
|v
|Queen's University
|Dundela
|v
|Carrick Rangers
|Ballymena United
|v
|H&W Welders
|Newington
|v
|Crusaders
|Linfield
|v
|Ards
|Cliftonville
|v
|Knockbreda