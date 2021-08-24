County Antrim Shield first-round draw: Larne to face Glens in repeat of last season's final

Glentoran's Chris Gallagher and Larne's John Herron battle in last season's County Antrim Shield Final
Larne won their first senior trophy since 1987 when they beat Glentoran in a penalty shootout to clinch last season's County Antrim Shield

Holders Larne will take on Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield first round on 21 September in what will be a repeat of last season's final.

Larne clinched their first senior trophy since 1987 by beating Glentoran 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

There will no other all-Premiership first-round ties.

Linfield host Ards with Ballymena United taking on H&W Welders, Crusaders up against Newington and Cliftonville at home to Knockbreda.

Carrick Rangers face a trip to Dundela with Bangor at home to PSNI and Ballyclare Comrades welcoming Queen's University to Dixon Park.

TOALS COUNTY ANTRIM SHIELD FIRST ROUND - TIES 21 SEPTEMBER, 19:45 BST
LarnevGlentoran
BangorvPSNI
Ballyclare ComradesvQueen's University
DundelavCarrick Rangers
Ballymena UnitedvH&W Welders
NewingtonvCrusaders
Linfield vArds
CliftonvillevKnockbreda

