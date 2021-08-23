Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Colin Daniel made 19 league appearances last season as Burton finished 16th in League One

League Two club Exeter City have signed former Burton Albion defender Colin Daniel on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old full-back, who can also play as a winger, spent two and a half years with the Brewers and scored two goals in 72 appearances for the club.

Daniel has previously had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town, Port Vale, Blackpool and Peterborough United.

The Grecians are 12th in the table after four league games this season.

