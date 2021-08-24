Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Louise Quinn was named captain of Birmingham City ahead of the 2021-22 season after joining from Fiorentina this summer

Birmingham City captain Louise Quinn says the support from the club for the Women's Super League team is "good enough for us to be able to compete".

The squad sent a letter to the board complaining about conditions for the women's side last season, highlighting issues in facilities and medical care.

Centre-back Quinn, 31, is one of eight players to join this summer.

"As soon as I had talks with Birmingham City, they were already starting to reassure me," she said.

"You are always going to have little bits and bobs that you want extra for or need to change, but that happens at every club, at every level.

"It's important that we stand up to try to raise the standards everywhere. It's only going to help us improve as footballers.

"As players we're still going to be asking the questions, but for now this is the club I wanted to come to and so far, it's good."

Lucy Quinn, who returned to Birmingham this summer following a two-year spell at Tottenham, said she has "full faith" changes will continue to be made to improve standards for the women's team.

"The underlying thing is that Birmingham City is a massive women's club. It's got really rich history and I don't think it's always necessarily given the respect it should get," she added.

"The women's game is massively evolving and the game has to move with the times. It's about making sure the support is in and around each club to do that.

"There will be differences in infrastructure and speed in which things are going to be able to happen but it's been really promising.

"There's been lots of changes since I was last here. I've got full faith that will continue."