Joe Ironside: Cambridge United striker signs new contract until 2023
Cambridge United striker Joe Ironside has signed a new deal with the U's.
The 27-year-old is now tied to the promoted League One side on a two-year contract until June 2023.
"Joey had a superb season last year," said Cambridge boss Mark Bonner. "His contract is well deserved.
"He is a focal point of the team when he plays and represents us with the endeavour, bravery and physicality we love to see. As a character he is one of many important men in our squad."
Ironside still had a year to run on the deal he signed when he joined Cambridge following his departure from Macclesfield Town in August 2020.