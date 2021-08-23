Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Joe Ironside has already netted three League One goals this season to add to last term's tally of 14 in the U's League Two promotion campaign

Cambridge United striker Joe Ironside has signed a new deal with the U's.

The 27-year-old is now tied to the promoted League One side on a two-year contract until June 2023.

"Joey had a superb season last year," said Cambridge boss Mark Bonner. "His contract is well deserved.

"He is a focal point of the team when he plays and represents us with the endeavour, bravery and physicality we love to see. As a character he is one of many important men in our squad."

Ironside still had a year to run on the deal he signed when he joined Cambridge following his departure from Macclesfield Town in August 2020.