Last updated on .From the section Scotland

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, Motherwell counterpart Liam Kelly, and Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson have been named in the Scotland squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Kelly, 25, has been in squads before without winning a cap, but it is a first summons for Clark, 29, while Ferguson, 21, also receives a debut call-up.

The goalkeeping duo replace David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin in Steve Clarke's 26-man pool for matches against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

Marshall and McLaughlin were part of the Euro 2020 squad, but the former number one has fallen out of favour at Derby County and the latter has again been used sparingly by Rangers this season.

It means Craig Gordon of Hearts is likely to be Scotland's starting goalkeeper for the forthcoming games.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been ruled out through injury but Norwich City counterpart Kenny McLean returns after missing the Euros.

Sheffield United's John Fleck is the only other absentee among those who represented Scotland at the finals.

Scotland are currently second in Group F after three games - four points behind leaders Denmark - after drawing with Austria and Israel and beating the Faroe Islands in March.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (St. Johnstone), Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Oostende), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Billy Gilmour (Norwich City), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), David Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Lyndon Dykes (Queen's Park Rangers), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), James Forrest (Celtic), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)