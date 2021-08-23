Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Head coach Steve Clarke will lead Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualification campaign after extending his contract.

Clarke steered Scotland to this summer's Euro 2020 finals, a first major tournament in 23 years for the men's national team.

The 57-year-old's deal was due to end after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Clarke has also revamped his coaching staff, with Austin MacPhee and Chris Woods joining as Stevie Woods and Steven Reid step down.

Reid departs for family reasons, while goalkeeping coach Woods leaves to focus on his club commitments with Celtic.

He is succeeded by former England and Rangers goalkeeper Woods, with MacPhee having relinquished his role with Northern Ireland.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says it "made sense on all sides" to extend Clarke's contract after he brought "success and stability to the national team".

Clarke added: "I am committed to helping us return to a major tournament as quickly as possible and improving on what we have achieved until now.

"I would like to thank Steven Reid and Stevie Woods for their contributions to the national team, not only during the summer but especially in my early months in the job, when we had some tough times and results."

Former Hearts assistant MacPhee worked initially with Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland reached Euro 2016. He stayed on as part of Ian Baraclough's team but will now work for his home country's national team.

He joined Aston Villa recently as a set-piece coach, after a spell as assistant manager of FC Midtylland.

MacPhee, who played in Romania and Japan, said he leaves "cherishing" his time with Northern Ireland.

"A new opportunity has presented itself with my home nation and it is one I couldn't turn down," he said.