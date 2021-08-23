Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Robertson has missed Liverpool's opening two games of the season because of an ankle injury

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has signed a new deal with the club which runs until the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old Scotland captain joined the Reds from Hull in July 2017 for an initial fee of £8m and has made 177 appearances for the Anfield club.

Robertson follows Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk in extending his contract with Liverpool this summer.

"I want to stay at this club for as long as possible," said Robertson.

"It's always a happy time for me, for my family. We're settled here, we love everything about this football club and I'm glad that the journey is continuing."

Robertson has won the Premier League, Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time at Liverpool.

His start to this season has been hampered by ankle ligament damage he suffered in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

It has resulted in him missing Liverpool's first two games of the Premier League season, which have seen Jurgen Klopp's side beat Norwich City and Burnley.