Poveda joined Leeds from Manchester City in January 2020

Blackburn have signed Leeds winger Ian Poveda on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made 20 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side since he joined them from Manchester City in January 2020.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta feels Poveda can make an impact at Elland Road in the future.

"We've been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool," said Orta.

"We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight."

Elliott scored seven goals in 41 Championship appearances for Blackburn last season and earned his first Premier League start for Liverpool at the weekend.

Poveda, who has four England Under-20 caps, may make his Blackburn debut against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray's Rovers are ninth in the early Championship table after picking up seven points from their first four games.

