Rogers becomes Bournemouth's fifth summer signing

Bournemouth have signed winger Morgan Rogers on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

There is an option for the Cherries to make the move permanent as part of the 19-year-old's move.

England Under-18 international Rogers, who began his career at West Brom, was signed by City in 2019.

"Morgan has all the attributes to become an outstanding player," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

"We are absolutely delighted to have secured his services and he can only add to what is a young, talented and exciting squad of players. We very much look forward to working with him."

Before making the loan move, Rogers extended his City contract until 2024.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Lincoln City and scored six goals in 28 appearances for them.

Lincoln got to the League One play-off final, but lost to Blackpool.