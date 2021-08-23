Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Andone joined Brighton from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 and has scored six goals in 30 appearances

Brighton striker Florin Andone has joined Spanish side Cadiz on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old Romania international was out injured last season after suffering a serious knee injury while on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray.

Andone joined Brighton from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 and has scored six goals in 30 appearances.

"This represents a good move for all parties," said Brighton manager Graham Potter.

"He has worked really hard on his rehabilitation, is ready to play and now wants to be playing regularly."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.