Ben Woodburn has made 11 first team appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn has moved to Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a season-long.

The Welsh international, 21, has made 11 appearances for the Anfield side since his debut as a teenager in November 2016.

The attacking midfielder is also the club's youngest ever goalscorer, having broken Michael Owen's record at 17 years and 45 days old.

"He's an exciting player," said Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

Woodburn was on the bench for Liverpool's opening English Premier League game of the season against Norwich City after impressing during pre-season.

The move to Edinburgh is his fourth loan spell in four seasons, having played for Sheffield United in the English Championship, and in England's League One with Oxford United and Blackpool.

"Ben is a top class player with Premier League and international experience and he was really eager to join us," said Neilson, whose newly-promoted side are unbeaten this season and sit third in the Premiership.

"He's quick, direct and can bring us different options in the final third."

