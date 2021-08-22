Dominic Iorfa: Sheffield Wednesday defender extends deal until 2023
Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed
Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has extended his deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 26-year-old joined the Owls from Wolves in January 2019.
He missed most of last season through injury as Wednesday were relegated to League One but has been an ever-present so far this campaign.
"The club is moving in the right direction and it's something I am pleased to be a part of," he told the club website.