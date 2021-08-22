Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Dominic Iorfa has helped Sheffield Wednesday keep clean sheets in all five of their matches so far this season

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has extended his deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Owls from Wolves in January 2019.

He missed most of last season through injury as Wednesday were relegated to League One but has been an ever-present so far this campaign.