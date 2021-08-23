Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Connie Scofield progressed through the ranks at Birmingham City

Leicester City have signed midfielder Connie Scofield, who was out of contract after leaving Birmingham City.

The 22-year-old had progressed through the ranks at the Blues, having first joined the team at the age of nine.

Scofield made 29 league appearances in total for Birmingham, who finished 11th in the WSL last season.

"It's pretty amazing really and I'm just so excited to be here. When Leicester came in, I was over the moon" said Scofield.

"It was a big decision, but it just felt right."

Leicester only became a full-time professional outfit in 2020 after being acquired by King Power, owners of the men's team.

The team earned promotion from the Championship this season, putting them in the top flight of women's football for the first time in their history.