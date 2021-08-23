Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic missed Sunday's win at Arsenal after testing positive

The Premier League says 16 players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week.

Across two rounds, the Premier League conducted 3,060 tests between 16 and 22 August, with 12 positive cases recorded in the first round and an additional four in the second.

The figure marks another increase after nine positive cases in the first week and 11 in the week ending 15 August.

The Premier League will maintain its twice weekly testing programme.

This season, it will use lateral flow tests in its weekly testing, and only those with a positive outcome will then take a PCR test to confirm the result.

The league says the number of "core" individuals being tested at every club has increased from 85 to 100.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic missed Sunday's win over Arsenal after testing positive for the virus, as did Arsenal defender Ben White.