Eight of the the Wales team that lost to Australia in 2011 were in the squad at the 2016 Euros

"We have not progressed as much as I thought we had... it's given everyone a kick up the backside."

As the Wales manager Gary Speed bluntly assessed his side's 2-1 friendly defeat by Australia, his team were about to become unwanted history makers.

Less than two weeks later, on 24 August 2011, Fifa published their latest world rankings and confirmed that - officially at least - this was the worst Wales team of all time.

But did the 'class of 2011' really deserve that tag? And how did a squad in the doldrums of international football take less than a decade to reach the knockout stages of two major tournaments? Those who saw those changes first-hand explain.

Wales' worst year?

2011 was supposed to be the dawn of a new era for Wales, with popular former captain Speed having replaced John Toshack at the helm and promising to revolutionise.

Apathy for the national team was one of his main obstacles, with frustration among the fanbase reflected in dwindling crowds.

"To be honest I don't remember much about the home games at the time - it felt like more of a duty to follow the team," admits Elin Thomas, a regular Wales supporter home and away since the 2000s.

Player absences and withdrawals had long been a feature of the Toshack era as well, with senior players often retiring early from international football.

"It was a strange time because you had so many players pulling out at the last minute, it was almost like the squad announcement meant nothing because you knew that, come the game, there might be five or 10 changes," says Owain Tudur Jones, who won seven caps for Wales between 2008 and 2013.

Australia's Tim Cahill was able to celebrate beating Wales in Cardiff

Jones featured twice in the barely-remembered Nations Cup friendly competition that year, and was on the bench as Australia condemned Wales to the "low point" of a fourth defeat in five games under Speed.

Wales were soon 117th in the rankings - below the likes of Guatemala, North Korea and Haiti - and the Football Association of Wales' head of public affairs, Ian Gwyn Hughes, was well aware of the media criticism that followed.

"It certainly wasn't doing any good to our image," he admits. "Everyone knew that we were better than some of the teams above us, but we had to start proving that."

As players, shaking that "embarrassment" was also difficult.

"You're stuck in a rut then," says Jones. "How do you get out of that?

"Everything off the pitch was starting to improve, but on the pitch we just weren't quite clicking."

A revolution cut short

Despite the early setbacks, Speed's reign was beginning to bear fruit, and Wales ended the year with four wins in their last five games.

Changes off the pitch included urging all players to sing the national anthem before games as a way of connecting with the fans.

"It was a way of showing that we wanted to regain their respect and support," says Hughes.

"By then they were maybe feeling that there was a lack of respect, or passion, when it came to playing for Wales.

"Gary changed that."

Just as a miserable year for the team appeared to be giving way to shoots of optimism, tragedy struck as the football world reeled from news of Speed's death.

As a long-time friend of Speed's, former team-mate Chris Coleman was tasked with the job of preparing a still-shell-shocked squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

"When it came to appointing a successor you weren't really looking at their managerial credentials so much as their personal skills as a coach and person," says Hughes.

"I think that's originally why Chris got the job.

"He was the closest we had to Gary, they both came from the same background in terms of international experience, good friends, the same type of personality and character."

The team's form spiralled, losing their first five games culminating in a 6-1 drubbing away in Serbia.

"That early period was really difficult, and it's easy to criticise performances and results after what happened," says Jones.

"But no-one can put themselves in those players' shoes, dealing with that kind of trauma."

'I could see France'

Despite Coleman's attempt to move away from Speed's template and impose his own style of play in a last-ditch attempt to save his job, results continued to be mixed.

But after two wins against Scotland, the campaign drew to a close with a win over Macedonia and a creditable draw away to World Cup-bound Belgium.

"That result was important for the squad players to realise, okay, we're not as bad as people think if we can come here and do that," says Jones, who was part of the much-depleted squad that evening.

"That helped build the momentum against Belgium, and we went there again [in the Euro 2016 qualifiers] drew 0-0, and then beat them at home."

Elin Thomas (L) is a dedicated Wales fan

Despite retiring from football before the beginning of the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, following a succession of knee injuries, Jones insists that he had seen enough to be confident of the team's chances.

"I'm not just saying this because of hindsight," says the now-broadcaster.

"When I retired I got on the phone to people in TV, radio, to see if there was work out there, whether there was a place for me. I could see France."

Jones' faith was well-placed, with Wales' golden generation of stars such as Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Ashley Williams finally ending a 58-year wait to grace a major tournament.

Even as a supporter well versed in many qualifying failures over the decades, Elin Thomas was confident with three games still remaining that no last-gasp agony was awaiting this time.

"I remember being in the game out in Cyprus when we won, and walking out at the end and saying - 'we've done it'."

'Something quite genuine'

A month later qualification to Euro 2016 was officially sealed, with the team going on to confound all expectations at the tournament by reaching the semi-finals.

Despite going unbeaten throughout the following World Cup 2018 campaign until the final match, the team agonisingly missed out on the play-offs and Coleman departed before being replaced by Ryan Giggs.

The setback proved to be temporary, with Giggs leading the team to Euro 2020 qualification before caretaker Rob Page oversaw a Nations League promotion and a last-16 placing at this summer's delayed Euros.

And Jones is quick to dismiss the notion that this is simply the result of a fortunate 'golden generation' that will inevitably fade in time.

"What I've seen since is that the next crop of players, they still have the older players in the squad to help them, but they have that arrogance in a good way, they believe in themselves," he says.

"They have that strut about them, they've seen [success] straight away, so they haven't had to go through the process of failing, failing, failing.

"They've just come in and want a taste now of what they saw as supporters or as young lads in 2016. It's time for them to step up."

Asked whether players now appear to be more dedicated to playing for Wales than those of a decade ago, the FAW's communications chief sees no need to avoid the question diplomatically.

'Yes," says Hughes.

"You only have to look at the attitude of someone like Gareth Bale. If he is like that, then everyone else will follow."

David Brooks (L) and Ethan Ampadu (C) are among the rising Wales stars who have featured alongside the likes of Aaron Ramsey

The players' enthusiasm for international duty has subsequently brought them closer to fans, a bond frustratingly interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Well, we like to think that we make a difference," laughs Thomas.

"But I do feel nowadays that it's something quite genuine between us and the team."

With three World Cups being played in the next 10 years, the overriding feeling of all involved is that qualification for the biggest tournament of them all is now the main priority.

But wherever the ebbs and flows of fortune take the Wales team in the years to come, Thomas is hopeful that "we'll never again be as low as we were in the rankings".

And given the relative success since, why trouble ourselves with looking back at a period of Welsh football that many would be happy to consign to history?

"Looking back at those times is important," says Jones.

"Because although things have been great in the last few years, we wouldn't have reached that point without the team having gone through what they did 10 years ago."