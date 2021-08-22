Former Scottish government minister Aileen Campbell has taken up the role as SWF's new chief executive

Aileen Campbell wants to "awaken the opportunity for women" to take up football after she was discouraged from playing as a child.

The former Scottish government minister has taken up the role as Scottish Women's Football's new chief executive.

And she says that while attitudes are changing, girls still face prejudice when trying to get involved in sport.

"There are still too many barriers preventing women from playing football," Campbell told BBC Scotland.

"Our school was really small and everybody just played football, nobody saw gender or anything as a barrier to playing football so we all just mucked in.

"But what has stuck with me was when a visiting coach said 'football is not a game for girls, go and play netball'. And that's really devastating when you love with a sport to hear that somehow because you're a girl that's not for you.

"But I loved football, I played for my primary school then picked it up against at university. Not pretending I was ever the fastest athlete or the best player but I loved it. I loved the team sport, the camaraderie, the joy you get from playing amongst other women.

"So those are things I think every woman and girl should have the opportunity to experience, nothing beats it."

'Desperately disappointing and sad'

Prior to the new Scottish Women's Premier League season, Forfar Farmington withdrew from the league because of a lack of players and have been replaced with Partick Thistle.

The amateur club were promoted to Scotland's top division in 2005, but they gave notice having "exhausted all options in regards to player recruitment".

Campbell said: "It happened within the first few moments of me starting the job and Forfar Farmington have been a hugely impactable club and important for women's football in Scotland for such a long time.

"I think it gives us a moment to reflect, recognise that while there is tremendous growth in women's football there is fragility that we need to recognise and learn from."