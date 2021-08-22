Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Adam Nagy spent three years in Italy with Bologna before moving to Ashton Gate in August 2019

Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy is to leave Championship side Bristol City to join Italian second-tier club Pisa.

Nagy, 26, played 62 times after joining from Bologna for an undisclosed fee two years ago, scoring three goals.

He had a year left to run on his contract at Ashton Gate and his sole appearance this season came against Forest Green in the Carabao Cup.

Nagy started all three of Hungary's group matches at Euro 2020 as they faced France, Portugal and Germany.

His move is subject to a successful medical, while City have not disclosed whether they will receive a fee from the Serie B club for Nagy.

