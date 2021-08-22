Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City manager Paul Wotton was frustrated with his side's inability to take their opportunities in their 1-1 draw at Walton Casuals.

Andrew Neal's first-half goal put the White Tigers in control and they had several chances to increase their lead.

But Truro conceded with five minutes to go to miss out on a second successive win, following an opening-day defeat.

"I'm just disappointed because it's two points dropped," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But the boys were great, they've worked hard, we passed the ball well - the only thing is we were really wasteful in front of goal."

City, who are playing their home games at Plymouth Parkway's Bolitho Park ground this season after development work began at Treyew Road, are 15th in the early Southern League Premier South table.

"We've had a mixed start, it's early and we're finding our feet still," reflected Wotton.

"We haven't played for 12 or 14 months and we're missing three boys who started on Tuesday night through injury so that was hard.

"But this is what happens in football and you have to adapt and overcome.

"We need to get back to not conceding goals and [keeping] clean sheets because you win promotion on clean sheets. Unfortunately, we haven't kept one yet in three games."