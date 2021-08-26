Last updated on .From the section European Football

Qarabag's Tural Bayramov scores the opening goal

Aberdeen's European hopes are over before the group stage for the eighth consecutive season after they were outclassed by Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the Europa Conference League play-off.

An expectant and raucous Pittodrie was soon cowed as the visitors put in a composed display, effectively finishing the tie within 20 minutes.

Toral Bayramov's terrific strike put them in front, Kady Borges stroked home 10 minutes later, and Abdellah Zoubir netted after the break, before Lewis Ferguson's stoppage-time penalty.

After years of frustration in the Europa League qualifiers, this tie in Uefa's new Conference League was presented as a real opportunity for Aberdeen to reach a group stage after a 14-year absence, but what became clear was the gulf in quality.

Qarabag have played in the Europa League groups regularly in the last decade and, while Aberdeen started at a furious pace, they lacked composure. After the visitors recovered theirs, they made their greater pedigree tell.

They pressed Aberdeen effectively, and were lethal on the transition as forwards Kady, Jaime Romero, and Abdellah Zoubir combined slickly.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will be frustrated at the ease at which Qarabag scored their first goal, though, as a throw-in on the left was not dealt with and Bayramov had space to drill a fantastic left-foot shot across Joe Lewis into the net.

Kady missed from six yards out, and as Qarabag turned the screw the Brazilian snuck on to a fantastic through ball from Romero to finish beyond Lewis five minutes later.

That left Aberdeen - who re-signed Marley Watkins before kick-off - needing to score three goals just to force extra-time after last week's 1-0 defeat in Azerbaijan, against a side who had yet to concede a goal from open play all season.

A sensational comeback never looked remotely likely, even if Aberdeen tried manfully to respond. Jonny Hayes' forced Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev into two good saves, but that was about the sum of their best chances.

Instead, Zoubir lashed beyond Lewis for Qarabag's third with a quarter of the game still to play after Aberdeen gave away cheap possession in midfield, leaving them wide open.

Calvin Ramsay did well to draw a foul in stoppage time and earn a spot-kick, but despite Ferguson's well-taken strike getting Aberdeen on the scoreboard, they left the field a well-beaten side.

Man of the match - Abdellah Zoubir

Zoubir was excellent on the ball and posed a threat with his pace and trickery, while also adding a goal and assist

What did we learn?

After some tough draws over the years - including Sporting Lisbon and Real Sociedad - this was billed as Aberdeen's chance to reach the groups in a European competition, but in truth they were never close.

They responded to the raucous atmosphere with a frenzied start, but cool heads, greater composure, and more patience were required after managing to escape from the first leg with just a 1-0 defeat on an awful pitch in sweltering heat.

After a thrilling start to his time as Aberdeen boss, Glass is now winless in four matches, including a chastening League Cup exit to Championship side Raith Rovers.

The football is noticeably faster and more absorbing than in recent seasons, but the fine details of a more high-tempo game need to be better ironed out, and there also needs to be a more evident Plan B.

The frantic nature of their play leaves them struggling to control games against better opposition, and when they lose the ball they often find themselves exposed, which was evident for Qarabag's third goal.

Glass will hope time and more recruits help him bed in his style more effectively and bring greater alternative options. As classy as Qarabag looked, the fact Europe is over for another season - and a guaranteed £3m for reaching the groups is gone - will sting, and add more pressure given the nature of the League Cup exit.

What's next?

It's back to domestic action for Aberdeen as they take on Ross County at Pittodrie on Sunday (15:00 BST) in the Scottish Premiership.