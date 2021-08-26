Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Qarabag 3.
Aberdeen's European hopes are over before the group stage for the eighth consecutive season after they were outclassed by Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the Europa Conference League play-off.
An expectant and raucous Pittodrie was soon cowed as the visitors put in a composed display, effectively finishing the tie within 20 minutes.
Toral Bayramov's terrific strike put them in front, Kady Borges stroked home 10 minutes later, and Abdellah Zoubir netted after the break, before Lewis Ferguson's stoppage-time penalty.
After years of frustration in the Europa League qualifiers, this tie in Uefa's new Conference League was presented as a real opportunity for Aberdeen to reach a group stage after a 14-year absence, but what became clear was the gulf in quality.
Qarabag have played in the Europa League groups regularly in the last decade and, while Aberdeen started at a furious pace, they lacked composure. After the visitors recovered theirs, they made their greater pedigree tell.
They pressed Aberdeen effectively, and were lethal on the transition as forwards Kady, Jaime Romero, and Abdellah Zoubir combined slickly.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will be frustrated at the ease at which Qarabag scored their first goal, though, as a throw-in on the left was not dealt with and Bayramov had space to drill a fantastic left-foot shot across Joe Lewis into the net.
Kady missed from six yards out, and as Qarabag turned the screw the Brazilian snuck on to a fantastic through ball from Romero to finish beyond Lewis five minutes later.
That left Aberdeen - who re-signed Marley Watkins before kick-off - needing to score three goals just to force extra-time after last week's 1-0 defeat in Azerbaijan, against a side who had yet to concede a goal from open play all season.
A sensational comeback never looked remotely likely, even if Aberdeen tried manfully to respond. Jonny Hayes' forced Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev into two good saves, but that was about the sum of their best chances.
Instead, Zoubir lashed beyond Lewis for Qarabag's third with a quarter of the game still to play after Aberdeen gave away cheap possession in midfield, leaving them wide open.
Calvin Ramsay did well to draw a foul in stoppage time and earn a spot-kick, but despite Ferguson's well-taken strike getting Aberdeen on the scoreboard, they left the field a well-beaten side.
Man of the match - Abdellah Zoubir
What did we learn?
After some tough draws over the years - including Sporting Lisbon and Real Sociedad - this was billed as Aberdeen's chance to reach the groups in a European competition, but in truth they were never close.
They responded to the raucous atmosphere with a frenzied start, but cool heads, greater composure, and more patience were required after managing to escape from the first leg with just a 1-0 defeat on an awful pitch in sweltering heat.
After a thrilling start to his time as Aberdeen boss, Glass is now winless in four matches, including a chastening League Cup exit to Championship side Raith Rovers.
The football is noticeably faster and more absorbing than in recent seasons, but the fine details of a more high-tempo game need to be better ironed out, and there also needs to be a more evident Plan B.
The frantic nature of their play leaves them struggling to control games against better opposition, and when they lose the ball they often find themselves exposed, which was evident for Qarabag's third goal.
Glass will hope time and more recruits help him bed in his style more effectively and bring greater alternative options. As classy as Qarabag looked, the fact Europe is over for another season - and a guaranteed £3m for reaching the groups is gone - will sting, and add more pressure given the nature of the League Cup exit.
What's next?
It's back to domestic action for Aberdeen as they take on Ross County at Pittodrie on Sunday (15:00 BST) in the Scottish Premiership.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lewis
- 22Ramsay
- 5Gallagher
- 2McCrorie
- 3MacKenzieBooked at 32mins
- 20JenksSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 45'minutes
- 8BrownBooked at 64mins
- 19FergusonBooked at 60mins
- 16OjoBooked at 58mins
- 9RamírezSubstituted forCampbellat 81'minutes
- 17HayesSubstituted forMcGinnat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 10McGinn
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15McGeouch
- 21Gurr
- 24Campbell
- 25Woods
- 30Ritchie
- 31Ngwenya
- 35Hancock
FK Qarabag
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mahammadaliyev
- 30Huseynov
- 5Medvedev
- 81MedinaSubstituted forMustafazadeat 87'minutes
- 27Bayramov
- 2QarayevSubstituted forAlmeyda de Oliveiraat 86'minutes
- 18IbrahimliBooked at 47mins
- 11Romero GómezSubstituted forVesovicat 81'minutes
- 20Borges MalinowskiBooked at 25minsSubstituted forOzobicat 72'minutes
- 10Zoubir
- 77SheydayevSubstituted forQurbanliat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Almeyda de Oliveira
- 12Balayev
- 13Mustafazade
- 17Panadero
- 19Ozobic
- 22Qurbanli
- 29Vesovic
- 94Arazli
- Referee:
- Harald Lechner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Qarabag 3.
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Qarabag 3. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Richard (Qarabag) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Aberdeen. Calvin Ramsay draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Ismayil Ibrahimli (Qarabag).
Post update
Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Aberdeen. Calvin Ramsay tries a through ball, but Lewis Ferguson is caught offside.
Substitution, Qarabag. Bahlul Mustafazade replaces Kevin Medina.
Substitution, Qarabag. Richard replaces Qara Qarayev.
Attempt saved. Abdellah Zoubir (Qarabag) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Ozobic.
Substitution, Qarabag. Marko Vesovic replaces Jaime Romero.
Substitution, Aberdeen. Dean Campbell replaces Christian Ramírez.
Substitution, Qarabag. Musa Qurbanli replaces Ramil Sheydayev.
Foul by Filip Ozobic (Qarabag).
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ismayil Ibrahimli (Qarabag) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Abdellah Zoubir.
Substitution, Aberdeen. Niall McGinn replaces Jonny Hayes.
Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Calvin Ramsay with a cross following a corner.