Europa Conference League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0LASKLASK2

St Johnstone 0-2 LASK (agg 1-3): Balic finish & Raguz penalty end nine-man hosts' Euro dream

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Glenn Middleton
A packed McDiarmid Park could not roar St Johnstone to victory

St Johnstone's dream of reaching the Europa Conference League group stage came to a sobering end as they finished with nine men in a play-off defeat to LASK at McDiarmid Park.

Husein Balic silenced a raucous home crowd by blasting in from close range to give the Austrians the lead in the tie after a 1-1 draw last week.

Substitute David Wotherspoon was then sent off within a minute of coming on, before Shaun Rooney saw red for a last-ditch tug in the box which allowed Marko Raguz to seal progression.

Callum Davidson's Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners are still yet to win a game this term in normal time, with a trip to St Mirren to come on Sunday.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1ClarkBooked at 85mins
  • 19RooneyBooked at 83mins
  • 5Kerr
  • 4McCart
  • 2BrownSubstituted forWotherspoonat 75'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 18McCannBooked at 86minsSubstituted forGilmourat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Davidson
  • 14MiddletonSubstituted forCraigat 88'minutes
  • 24BoothSubstituted forDevineat 87'minutes
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 9KaneSubstituted forMayat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 7May
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 12Parish
  • 15Gilmour
  • 16Muller
  • 20Sinclair
  • 22Hendry
  • 23Ballantyne
  • 25Northcott
  • 26Craig
  • 29Denham

LASK

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Schlager
  • 6WiesingerSubstituted forBollerat 60'minutes
  • 30Andrade
  • 5FilipovicSubstituted forMaresicat 86'minutes
  • 29Flecker
  • 21Hong
  • 8Michorl
  • 7RennerBooked at 6minsSubstituted forPotzmannat 87'minutes
  • 27Goiginger
  • 9KaramokoSubstituted forRaguzat 74'minutes
  • 38NakamuraSubstituted forBalicat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Letard
  • 10Raguz
  • 14Balic
  • 19Potzmann
  • 32Wild
  • 34Boller
  • 35Radulovic
  • 36Gebauer
  • 39Polster
  • 44Maresic
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamLASK
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, LASK 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, LASK 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, LASK. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marvin Potzmann (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Goiginger.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Goiginger (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Husein Balic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Charlie Gilmour replaces Alistair McCann.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Husein Balic (LASK) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marvin Potzmann.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Glenn Middleton.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Reece Devine replaces Callum Booth.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, LASK. Marvin Potzmann replaces René Renner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Christopher Kane.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, LASK. Dario Maresic replaces Petar Filipovic.

  13. Booking

    Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    René Renner (LASK) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).

  16. Booking

    Zander Clark (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, LASK 2. Marko Raguz (LASK) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  18. Dismissal

    Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) is shown the red card.

  19. Post update

    Penalty LASK. Husein Balic draws a foul in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) after a foul in the penalty area.

