European Football

A packed McDiarmid Park could not roar St Johnstone to victory

St Johnstone's dream of reaching the Europa Conference League group stage came to a sobering end as they finished with nine men in a play-off defeat to LASK at McDiarmid Park.

Husein Balic silenced a raucous home crowd by blasting in from close range to give the Austrians the lead in the tie after a 1-1 draw last week.

Substitute David Wotherspoon was then sent off within a minute of coming on, before Shaun Rooney saw red for a last-ditch tug in the box which allowed Marko Raguz to seal progression.

Callum Davidson's Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners are still yet to win a game this term in normal time, with a trip to St Mirren to come on Sunday.

More to follow.