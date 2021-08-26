Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, LASK 2.
St Johnstone's dream of reaching the Europa Conference League group stage came to a sobering end as they finished with nine men in a play-off defeat to LASK at McDiarmid Park.
Husein Balic silenced a raucous home crowd by blasting in from close range to give the Austrians the lead in the tie after a 1-1 draw last week.
Substitute David Wotherspoon was then sent off within a minute of coming on, before Shaun Rooney saw red for a last-ditch tug in the box which allowed Marko Raguz to seal progression.
Callum Davidson's Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners are still yet to win a game this term in normal time, with a trip to St Mirren to come on Sunday.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1ClarkBooked at 85mins
- 19RooneyBooked at 83mins
- 5Kerr
- 4McCart
- 2BrownSubstituted forWotherspoonat 75'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 18McCannBooked at 86minsSubstituted forGilmourat 90+1'minutes
- 8Davidson
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forCraigat 88'minutes
- 24BoothSubstituted forDevineat 87'minutes
- 11O'Halloran
- 9KaneSubstituted forMayat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 7May
- 10Wotherspoon
- 12Parish
- 15Gilmour
- 16Muller
- 20Sinclair
- 22Hendry
- 23Ballantyne
- 25Northcott
- 26Craig
- 29Denham
LASK
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Schlager
- 6WiesingerSubstituted forBollerat 60'minutes
- 30Andrade
- 5FilipovicSubstituted forMaresicat 86'minutes
- 29Flecker
- 21Hong
- 8Michorl
- 7RennerBooked at 6minsSubstituted forPotzmannat 87'minutes
- 27Goiginger
- 9KaramokoSubstituted forRaguzat 74'minutes
- 38NakamuraSubstituted forBalicat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Letard
- 10Raguz
- 14Balic
- 19Potzmann
- 32Wild
- 34Boller
- 35Radulovic
- 36Gebauer
- 39Polster
- 44Maresic
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, LASK 2.
Post update
Corner, LASK. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marvin Potzmann (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Goiginger.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Goiginger (LASK) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Husein Balic.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Charlie Gilmour replaces Alistair McCann.
Post update
Attempt missed. Husein Balic (LASK) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marvin Potzmann.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Glenn Middleton.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Reece Devine replaces Callum Booth.
Substitution
Substitution, LASK. Marvin Potzmann replaces René Renner.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Christopher Kane.
Substitution
Substitution, LASK. Dario Maresic replaces Petar Filipovic.
Booking
Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
René Renner (LASK) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Glenn Middleton (St. Johnstone).
Booking
Zander Clark (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, LASK 2. Marko Raguz (LASK) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) is shown the red card.
Post update
Penalty LASK. Husein Balic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) after a foul in the penalty area.