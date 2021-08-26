Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar2CelticCeltic1

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Celtic: Scottish side progress 3-2 on aggregate

Kyogo's seventh goal in seven starts was ultimately enough to send Celtic through 3-2 on aggregate
Celtic survived a torrid night in the Netherlands to edge past AZ Alkmaar on aggregate and reach the Europa League groups for the fourth season running.

Kyogo Furuhashi's third-minute opener put Celtic 3-0 ahead in the tie, but Zakaria Aboukhlal soon pounced on an error from goalkeeper Joe Hart to level and Carl Starfelt's calamitous own goal put AZ ahead on the night.

Hart earned part redemption with two key saves from Aboukhlal, and Ernest Poku botched a late chance, as Celtic hung on amid intense pressure.

Ange Postecoglou's men go into Friday's draw despite the end of their six-game winning run, while AZ drop into the Conference League.

More to follow.

Line-ups

AZ Alkmaar

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Verhulst
  • 2Sugawara
  • 22Letschert
  • 4Martins IndiBooked at 66mins
  • 15Witry
  • 6MidtsjøSubstituted forBeukemaat 75'minutes
  • 10de Wit
  • 8Koopmeiners
  • 17AboukhlalBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPokuat 71'minutes
  • 21PavlidisSubstituted forGudmundssonat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Karlsson

Substitutes

  • 1Vindahl-Jensen
  • 3Chatzidiakos
  • 16Reus
  • 18Evjen
  • 20Clasie
  • 23Taabouni
  • 24Reijnders
  • 25Oosting
  • 28Gudmundsson
  • 29Koopmeiners
  • 31Beukema
  • 36Poku

Celtic

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 4Starfelt
  • 57Welsh
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forMontgomeryat 24'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 42McGregorBooked at 58mins
  • 11Abada
  • 18RogicSubstituted forEdouardat 60'minutes
  • 14Turnbull
  • 17Christie
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forSoroat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barkas
  • 6Bitton
  • 10Ajeti
  • 12Soro
  • 22Edouard
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 26Urhoghide
  • 29Bain
  • 30Shaw
  • 41Robertson
  • 54Montgomery
Referee:
Tiago Martins

Match Stats

Home TeamAZ AlkmaarAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home20
Away6

