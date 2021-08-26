AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar2CelticCeltic1
Celtic survived a torrid night in the Netherlands to edge past AZ Alkmaar on aggregate and reach the Europa League groups for the fourth season running.
Kyogo Furuhashi's third-minute opener put Celtic 3-0 ahead in the tie, but Zakaria Aboukhlal soon pounced on an error from goalkeeper Joe Hart to level and Carl Starfelt's calamitous own goal put AZ ahead on the night.
Hart earned part redemption with two key saves from Aboukhlal, and Ernest Poku botched a late chance, as Celtic hung on amid intense pressure.
Ange Postecoglou's men go into Friday's draw despite the end of their six-game winning run, while AZ drop into the Conference League.
More to follow.
Line-ups
AZ Alkmaar
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Verhulst
- 2Sugawara
- 22Letschert
- 4Martins IndiBooked at 66mins
- 15Witry
- 6MidtsjøSubstituted forBeukemaat 75'minutes
- 10de Wit
- 8Koopmeiners
- 17AboukhlalBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPokuat 71'minutes
- 21PavlidisSubstituted forGudmundssonat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Karlsson
Substitutes
- 1Vindahl-Jensen
- 3Chatzidiakos
- 16Reus
- 18Evjen
- 20Clasie
- 23Taabouni
- 24Reijnders
- 25Oosting
- 28Gudmundsson
- 29Koopmeiners
- 31Beukema
- 36Poku
Celtic
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 4Starfelt
- 57Welsh
- 3TaylorSubstituted forMontgomeryat 24'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 42McGregorBooked at 58mins
- 11Abada
- 18RogicSubstituted forEdouardat 60'minutes
- 14Turnbull
- 17Christie
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forSoroat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barkas
- 6Bitton
- 10Ajeti
- 12Soro
- 22Edouard
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 26Urhoghide
- 29Bain
- 30Shaw
- 41Robertson
- 54Montgomery
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
Home TeamAZ AlkmaarAway TeamCeltic
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away6