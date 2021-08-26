Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Kyogo Furuhashi's seventh goal in seven starts was ultimately enough to send Celtic through 3-2 on aggregate

Celtic survived a torrid night in the Netherlands to edge past AZ Alkmaar on aggregate and reach the Europa League groups for the fourth season running.

Kyogo Furuhashi's third-minute opener put Celtic 3-0 ahead in the tie, but Zakaria Aboukhlal soon pounced on an error from goalkeeper Joe Hart to level and Carl Starfelt's calamitous own goal put AZ ahead on the night.

Hart earned part redemption with two key saves from Aboukhlal, and Ernest Poku botched a late chance, as Celtic hung on amid intense pressure.

Ange Postecoglou's men go into Friday's draw despite the end of their six-game winning run, while AZ drop into the Conference League.

