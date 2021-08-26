Rangers had the better of the contest in Armenia as they advanced in the Europa League groups

Rangers overcame a Covid outbreak, stifling heat, and a limited 10-man Alashkert to clinch a Europa League group stage place for the fourth consecutive season.

With manager Steven Gerrard - as well as several players - not travelling to Yerevan, the Scottish champions might have feared an uncomfortable evening.

But despite failing to add to their 1-0 first-leg cushion, a goalless draw ensured safe passage against their Armenian hosts, who were reduced to 10 men for more than half of the contest.

Captain James Tavernier, goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin, and forward Ryan Kent were the only blue-chip absentees and a redoubtable-looking Rangers rarely seemed ruffled.

The Scottish champions hoarded the ball in the first half especially and, in truth, should have killed the tie much earlier.

Alfredo Morelos, who scored the only goal in last Thursday's first-leg win, spurned two glorious chances in the opening half hour and another couple in the final quarter.

The Colombian jabbed over from 12 yards after Rangers pressed Alashkert into losing possession, then he missed an even better opportunity, squirting straight at Ognjen Cancarevic after ambling clear when released by Scott Arfield.

His third sight of goal, a back-post volley from Nathan Patterson's deep cross, flashed off his shin and cleared the crossbar, and his fourth from distance was pushed over by the goalkeeper.

Cancarevic also made a stunning save to push a Joe Aribo effort on to an upright and the Nigerian hit the bar at the death as Rangers, under the stewardship of Gary McAllister, tried to frank their assistant manager's pre-match prediction of goals.

A breakthrough never came, but ultimately it mattered little given how untested Robby McCrorie was in his first Rangers appearance.

The third-choice goalkeeper had precious little to do, save one solid stop from Jose Embalo, with the 23-year-old's primary involvement being in James Santos' dismissal late in the first half.

The Brazilian, booked three minutes earlier for a foul on Aribo, nicked McCrorie's head with his follow through after the goalkeeper collected a ball into the box, and was shown a second yellow card.

With that, an already impotent Alashkert were neutered even further. The Armenians had failed to muster a shot on target against 10 men at Ibrox last week and were just passive again.

They did threaten sporadically, particularly with searching balls behind the full-backs, but lacked the speed of thought or deed to fully cleave open their visitors.

Stiffer tests will await in the Europa League groups but, for now, Rangers can return to Scotland safe in the knowledge that the first on-field challenge of a searching week has been overcome.

Man of the match - Nathan Patterson

The Scotland international deputised for captain James Tavernier and was diligent defensively and offered width and penetration in attack

What we learned

While Rangers dealt with the absences of Tavernier, Kent, McGregor and McLaughlin - amongst others - in their stride, it remains unclear whether any of the missing players will be available for Sunday's Old Firm derby.

And seeing the rash of youngsters on the bench in Armenia laid bare how afflicted the squad has been by the Covid outbreak. Will a depleted group be able to rouse themselves again for a derby?

And what of McCrorie? He kept a clean sheet, but was relatively untested. Should he be called upon again at the weekend, he will almost certainly face a much more searching examination of his abilities against a Celtic side for whom goals have been bountiful in recent games.

What next?

Celtic visit Ibrox on Sunday (12:00 BST) in the first Old Firm game of the season but, before then, Rangers can look forward to Friday's Europa League group stage draw (11:00).