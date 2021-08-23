Euan van der Vliet has been a key part of the Jersey side that has won 39 of 40 games since being formed in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman said his side are "lucky" to have goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet after their 4-0 FA Cup preliminary round win at Newhaven.

Van der Vliet saved a penalty early in the second half of the tie with the Bulls 1-0 ahead.

Luca Margaroli gave Jersey a 20th-minute lead before they scored three goals in the final 30 minutes.

"He's a fantastic goalkeeper who we all believe should be playing at a higher level," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We're lucky to have him, and I'm pleased for him that he's had a game where he's been busy, because too often we just see his distribution but he is a fantastic goalkeeper and it was a great save for the penalty.

"If they'd have gone 1-1 it would have been tough for us, so that certainly was a turning point."

Sol Solomon made it 2-0 after an hour and Luke Campbell converted from the penalty spot seven minutes later before Solomon wrapped up the win with his second goal seven minutes from full-time.

The win puts the fifth-tier Bulls, who are in their first season in the FA Cup, through to the first qualifying round proper where sides from the third tier of non-league football join the competition.

"I'd love a home game," Freeman added. "At the minute we're doing a run of away games, which is great, but they are tough.

"We'd love to go a few rounds, we'd love to get a team from step two or step one even when they come in, if we can stay in it that long.

"That's the aim, it'd be brilliant if we could do it, but we'll enjoy it while we're in it."