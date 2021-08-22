Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Brandon Williams has helped Manchester United keep four Premier League clean sheets.

Norwich City have signed Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on loan until the end of the season.

Williams, 20, becomes Daniel Farke's ninth summer signing since returning to the Premier League.

The full-back leaves Old Trafford in search of first-team football, having played just four league games for the Red Devils in the last year.

Williams told the club's official website external-link : "It's a massive club and I like the way they play."

Williams has made 21 Premier League appearances since his United debut in 2019, scoring one goal.

The England Under-21 international added: "It feels very different. It's the first time I've ever played for a different club before, but I'm just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

"Everyone has been so welcoming. I've really enjoyed my time here already and I can't wait to meet everybody. I've just got a feeling it'll be a good year.

"I've watched them over the years and seen how they play. The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.