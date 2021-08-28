How has Kyogo's Celtic arrival been greeted in Japan?

Pessimism has turned to positivity for Celtic as they approach the opening Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox.

Fewer than four weeks ago, Ange Postecoglou was still winless three games into his tenure as the club's new manager. A glut of goals and victories later, and with a Europa League group-stage place secured, the outlook is far rosier.

Can the Australian turn the Old Firm tide in his first taste of the ferocious Glasgow rivalry on Sunday?

Celtic deficient in recent derbies

Celtic have failed to beat Rangers in the last six attempts, with a solitary draw preventing a clean sweep of defeats in five meetings last season.

It was hollow consolation, with the Parkhead club going a full campaign without a derby victory for the first time since 1999-2000.

Celtic's Old Firm afflictions were symptomatic of their doomed pursuit of a 10th title in succession as Rangers took the trophy at a canter.

While the Ibrox side are disrupted by Covid issues for this weekend's derby, it was Celtic in a similar plight for the opening meeting of last term. Neil Lennon's depleted side failed to register a shot on target in a meek 2-0 home defeat.

Even when Celtic turned in positive performances, they foundered in the big moments. Nir Bitton and Callum McGregor were sent off in respective leagues defeats at Ibrox, with the latter 4-1 loss - under interim manager John Kennedy - marking Rangers' biggest margin of victory since 2007.

And when Celtic's four-year grip on the Scottish Cup was ended with a 2-0 quarter-final reverse in Govan, they were condemned to a first trophyless campaign in 11 years.

Jonjoe Kenny's own goal completed Rangers' 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Celtic at Ibrox in April

The Postecoglou effect

Those clouds remained over Celtic as a new era begun. When Postecoglou was belatedly appointed manager this summer, he quickly found himself in the midst of a crisis.

The balancing act of trying to bolster a threadbare squad as competitive action begun saw a Champions League exit at the hands of Midtjylland swiftly followed by an opening Premiership defeat by Hearts. Old wounds from last season reopened as fans directed their anger at the board.

A drastic turnaround was required to dispel the gloom. The speed with which it was delivered took most observers by surprise.

Celtic's six straight wins across three competitions may have been ended by AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, but it was the Scottish side who emerged with a place in the Europa League groups.

Their winning streak featured 24 goals and just six conceded, with three clean sheets in four. Dundee and St Mirren were both hit for six as supporters returned to Celtic Park after a 17-month absence. From an uncertain start, Postecolgou has thrilled the fanbase with a high-risk, energetic and unadulterated attacking style of football.

Now Celtic go to Ibrox with the Australian seeking to become the fifth consecutive Celtic manager to win his Old Firm debut.

Neil Lennon (twice), Brendan Rodgers and Ronny Deila all delivered in their first derby. Tony Mowbray was the last to falter, losing 2-1 at Ibrox in 2009, and Postecoglou can use Rangers' Covid issues as a "motivating factor" to avoid a similar fate, says former goalkeeper Pat Bonner.

"Rangers have problems and are not playing as well as they were last season," added Bonner.

"Talk is cheap at times but Ange has backed it up with the way he's got the team playing on the front foot. He's get his message across very quickly and clearly."

Kyogo a superstar among new signings

Integral to Celtic's revival has been an influx of signings. Eight additions have been made to the first-team squad, with potentially more in the pipeline.

Israeli winger Liel Abada has made an eye-catching impact with four goals in seven appearances, James McCarthy will bring experience to midfield when fully fit, and big things are expected of Croatian defender Josip Juranovic.

It's not often that Scottish clubs can entice a superstar, but that's what Celtic look to have in Kyogo Furahashi.

Since being thrown on for a debut in the final minutes of defeat at Tynecastle, the Japanese forward has started all seven games, scoring seven times, with his tireless work ethic as much as his finishing prowess making the 26-year-old an instant favourite.

His treble against Dundee saw Kyogo become the first Celtic player to score a hat-trick on his home debut in 97 years. And, on Thursday, his goal in the Netherlands ultimately sealed Celtic's Europa League progress.

However, errors from fellow new recruits Joe Hart and Carl Starfelt in that defeat highlighted the need for further reinforcements, according to Bonner.

"It was a a reality check for Celtic," he said. "It can be a good thing because the manager can now go to the board and say we need more signings. The board have to step up and help him. They are short defensively."

Equally notable is Postecoglou's restorative powers. Tom Rogic has gone from the periphery to key performer, while Anthony Ralston - having played one game for Celtic in the past two years - has been a revelation at right-back.

Ryan Christie has recaptured the form that deserted him last season, and fellow attacking midfielder David Turnbull is thriving in Postecoglou's freewheeling set-up.

"I don't think Celtic's confidence will be affected by Thursday's performance," added Bonner. "Getting through will help them all and they'll go to Ibrox feeling they can get a result."