Nice 1-0 Marseille: Match suspended after fans storm pitch

Fans invade pitch
Nice were leading 1-0 when a group of home fans stormed on to the pitch

Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd before fans stormed the pitch causing Marseille versus Nice to be suspended.

Marseille's Payet was struck in the back by a bottle thrown from the home supporters as he went to take a corner.

The 34-year-old launched it back, leading to a group of fans pouring on to the pitch as stewards and Nice players struggled to restrain them.

With 74 minutes played, the home side led 1-0 through Kasper Dolberg's goal.

The chaos continued as the players tried to leave the pitch, with scuffles breaking out and Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli having to be held back by his players.

Marseille players had been targeted by plastic water bottles from that section of the crowd throughout the match, before one hit Payet and saw the midfielder fall to the ground.

In the melee that followed, team-mates Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi ran towards the end of the ground to face down the fans and Nice skipper Dante then attempted to calm angry supporters.

A security cordon of stewards tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.

It comes after Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier two weeks ago was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

The game was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier was hit on the head and Montpellier's Florent Mollet was also hit as he prepared to take a corner.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Benítez
  • 20AtalSubstituted forLotombaat 6'minutes
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26BardBooked at 69mins
  • 28Boudaoui
  • 8Rosario
  • 18LeminaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 71'minutes
  • 21KluivertBooked at 66mins
  • 9DolbergBooked at 63mins
  • 11Gouiri

Substitutes

  • 1Bulka
  • 5Daniliuc
  • 7Maolida
  • 13Kamara
  • 14Ndoye
  • 19Thuram-Ulien
  • 23Lotomba
  • 29Da Cunha
  • 33Smith

Marseille

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2Saliba
  • 14Peres PetroniBooked at 71mins
  • 3González
  • 22GueyeSubstituted forRongierat 57'minutes
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 4KamaraBooked at 3mins
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 17Ünder
  • 10Payet
  • 11de LimaSubstituted forDe la Fuenteat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 12Dieng
  • 20De la Fuente
  • 21Rongier
  • 23Amavi
  • 26Targhalline
  • 34Sciortino
  • 39Nadir
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamMarseille
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match abandoned due to unknown reason, Nice 1, Marseille 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nice 1, Marseille 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Jordan Lotomba.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kasper Dolberg (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amine Gouiri (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.

  6. Booking

    Luan Peres (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luan Peres (Marseille).

  8. Post update

    Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Khéphren Thuram replaces Mario Lemina because of an injury.

  10. Booking

    Melvin Bard (Nice) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Cengiz Ünder (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Melvin Bard (Nice).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hichem Boudaoui (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Justin Kluivert.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Álvaro González.

  15. Booking

    Justin Kluivert (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Dante.

  17. Booking

    Kasper Dolberg (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Álvaro González (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kasper Dolberg (Nice).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Konrad De la Fuente (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

