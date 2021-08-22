SWPL Cup: Aberdeen progress to quarter-finals as Hibs net 10

Hibernian hammered Stirling University 10-0 in the SWPL Cup, while Aberdeen are through to the quarter-finals after edging out Motherwell 1-0.

Bayley Hutchison's goal made it three wins from three for Aberdeen, who top Group A with one game left.

Courtney White netted a double as Queen's Park won 3-0 at Boroughmuir Thistle to keep their hopes alive.

Hibs lead Group B on full points from two games after condemning Stirling to a second defeat.

Eilidh Adams, Amy Gallacher and Alex Coyle each scored two for the hosts, with Kirsty Morrison, Ellis Notley, Rachel Boyle and an own goal completing the rout.

