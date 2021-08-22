Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Solskjaer on Manchester United earn point against Southampton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joined Jurgen Klopp in complaining about the way referees are interpreting new laws this season.

Rules have been relaxed for the new season, with officials no longer penalising "trivial things".

The Liverpool boss said "it's like we're going 10 to 15 years backwards".

After Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday, Solskjaer agreed, saying the game has gone from "one extreme to another".

"If that is the way they want to go, we will get injuries," said the Norwegian. "Hopefully we can find a middle way."

Solskjaer's side felt they should have been awarded a free-kick for Jack Stephens' challenge on Bruno Fernandes in the build-up to Southampton's goal.

"It's a foul. He goes straight through Bruno, his hip and with his armpit and his arm across him," said Solskjaer.

"I'm not worried but we have to look at it because we can't go from one extreme of volleyball or basketball from last year and go into rugby now.

"I liked the more lenient way, it's more men's football but, still, that is a clear foul."

Solskjaer said he can see the positive impact the relaxed rules are having on supporters.

"You can see early on with the fans as well, it gets the crowd going when you fly into a few tackles and we did suffer a few tackles. That was part of their thinking early on if you like."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live on Saturday, former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas said big character managers need to back the rule change.

"Jurgen Klopp is the first person I've heard saying he wants it to go back to how it was - which is disappointing," said Jenas.

"The referees have taken so much criticism in the past couple of years for the way that the game has gone with VAR and the way they referee the game and they've reacted in the right way I think.

"We need the big characters like Klopp to get behind it - but he obviously felt today was too physical a game for his two centre-halves and that's his opinion."